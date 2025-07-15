Doncaster mosque to host open day to allow people to ask questions about Islam

A Doncaster mosque is throwing open its doors to allow people to see what goes on inside and ask questions about Islam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Sultania Masjid will be hosting the mosque open day and Discover Islam Day Doncaster at its place of worship in Thoresby Avenue, Hyde Park on July 26.

A spokesperson said: “Discover Islam is a community initiative hosted by local mosques and the Hub-ul-Islam Institute, aimed at fostering understanding, breaking down misconceptions, and building bridges between Muslims and the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These open days and outreach events are designed to welcome people of all faiths and none, offering a unique opportunity to explore Islamic beliefs, practices, and culture in an open and friendly environment.

The Sultania Mosque in Doncaster is staging an open day.

“Events typically include interactive seminars, mosque tours, live prayer demonstrations, Q&A sessions, exhibitions, cultural activities, and free food.

"Visitors are encouraged to ask questions, engage in meaningful dialogue, and experience the hospitality of the Muslim community firsthand.”

The event will include a tour of the mosque, an Arabic calligraphy stall, free literature stalls, an intro to Islam seminar, an exhibition and cinema room, dress up and photo booth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will also be able to watch live Muslim prayer and there will be dialogue on hot topics and an open Q&A session.

The spokesperson added: “This is a special invite, especially to all non-Muslims and people from all backgrounds, to your local mosque. A chance to bridge the gap between our communities and find out more about Muslims and Islam. It is our humble request to please dress modestly and appropriately for the open day.”

Doors will open from 11am to 5pm.