Doncaster mosque to host open day to allow people to ask questions about Islam
Doncaster Sultania Masjid will be hosting the mosque open day and Discover Islam Day Doncaster at its place of worship in Thoresby Avenue, Hyde Park next month.
A spokesperson said: “Do you have questions or objections about Islam?
“Are you curious about what goes on in a mosque?
“Do you want to know what is it about Islam that it's now the fastest growing religion in the world?
“Then come along to our open event."
Visitors will be able to enjoy free food and drinks as well as a tour of the mosque.
There will also be an Arabic calligraphy stall, free literature stalls, an introduction to Islam seminar, an exhibition and cinema room and a dress up section and photo booth.
Visitors will be also be able to watch live Muslim prayer, join a Divinity of Christ seminar and take part in dialogue on “hot topics.”
The spokesperson added: “This is a special invite, especially to all non-Muslims and people from all backgrounds, to your local mosque.
"A chance to bridge the gap between our communities and find out more about Muslims and Islam. It is our humble request to please dress modestly and appropriately for the open day.”
The event will take place on August 10 from noon to 5pm, with doors open at 11am.
For more details visit https://www.sultaniadoncaster.co.uk/exploreislam
For more infofrmation contact Imam Habeeb Minhas on 07887886621 or 07506945740 or email [email protected]
