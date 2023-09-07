Doncaster model and TV star's family left trapped in house by giant hornet

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elena Tsikkini, husband Kyriacos and their two young children had just returned from holiday when they found the giant insect buzzing and repeatedly bashing against a window outside their Hatfield home.

Sightings of the huge hornets are on the increase across the UK – and widlife experts fear the invasive species is putting the UK’s bee population under threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are being urged to report sightings of the hornets – whose stings can prove deadly – so scientists can build up a picture of the number and location of the insects across Britain.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family's come came under attack from the giant hornet.

Elena, who first came to prominence after winning Miss British Beauty Curve, a glamour contest for plus sized models ten years ago and who has appeared on TV’s Take Me Out, quiz show Catchphrase and Coach Trip, slammed doors and windows shut after spotting the insect – some of which can grow up to more than 5.5cm.

She said: “It was banging against the glass door – it was massive, like a whole face.”

"I didn’t want to step foot outside - I shut all the windows. Crazy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was there for a good half an hour to 45 minutes and it was about two inches in size.

“I reported it as they can be deadly.”

Elena, who is also CEO of consultancy experts TSK Business Services and director of Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville, had just returned from a family holiday in Cyprus when they spotted the would be invader.

It is thought the insect was a European hornet, and not the more dangerous Asian variety.

In recent years, there have been record sightings of Asian hornets in the UK, raising fears of catastrophic consequences for the UK's bee populations for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The invasive hornets are wreaking havoc in mainland Europe and threaten to get a foothold in the UK, with nests already found in East Sussex, Kent, Devon and Dorset.

The insects feed on native bees and wasps, damaging biodiversity.

This is the time of the year when you are most likely to spot an Asian hornet, perhaps in your garden feeding on fruit, says bee inspector, Peter Davies.

"Please take a picture, go on the Asian hornet app, have a look - compare it and please report it," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for the Environment says the Asian hornet poses no greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets but can cause damage to honey bee colonies and other beneficial insects.

The public is being urged to be extra vigilant and to report any sightings immediately.

It is important to take care not to approach or disturb a nest.

"By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets," said chief plant and bee health officer Nicola Spence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been 22 confirmed sightings of the Asian hornet so far in 2023 - more than the previous six years combined. This compares to just two confirmed sightings of Asian hornets last year, two in 2021 and one in 2020.

Asian hornets are native to Southeast Asia but can be transported around the world in cargo. They are widespread in mainland Europe and can be blown across the Channel.