Doncaster model and TV star launches pyjamas appeal for hospital

A Doncaster model and TV star is bringing back her appeal to collect hundreds of pairs of pyjamas for young childen in hospital in the city this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elena Tsikkini wants to collect brand new nightwear to help sick youngsters over the festive period – and she is calling for help from members of the public.

In a social media post she wrote: “It’s that time of year again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the success of last year — delivering so many pairs of brand new pyjamas to Doncaster Children’s Hospital — I’m doing it all over again and I’ll need your amazing help once more.

Elena Tsikkini is collecting pyjamas for children in Doncaster this Christmas.

“Christmas is such a magical time — family, friends, gifts, food, joy.

"But sadly, not every child wakes up to that. Every year, there are children who spend Christmas in hospital and other times of the year too — and many do so in a plain hospital gown rather than something cosy and festive.

“That thought really touched me. And when I discovered Children’s Hospital Pyjamas — a charity that collects brand new pyjamas and hand-delivers them to hospitals all over the UK — I knew I had to get involved.

“Doncaster wasn’t even on their delivery list - until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After countless visits there with my own children, I wanted to give something back — so I became a volunteer coordinator, meaning Doncaster is now included.”

She added: “Here’s where I need you.

“To make this happen, I need to collect brand new pyjamas in every size — from premature baby to large teen. At least two pairs for boys and two pairs for girls in each size.

“That’s a minimum of 96 pairs in total, plus a little teddy for every child too.”

How you can help

• Donate brand new pyjamas (any size — message Elena for what’s most needed)

• Post them directly to Elena

• Or donate money and she will purchase them on your behalf

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “All pyjamas collected directly through me will be hand-delivered to Doncaster Children’s Hospital – ready for the team to wrap and gift to children spending Christmas on the ward.

“Please, let’s make this Christmas magical for those little ones who need it most

Find out more: www.childrenshospitalpyjamas.co.uk

Want to volunteer too? Email: [email protected]

You can contact Elena, who first came to prominence after winning Miss British Beauty Curve, a glamour contest for plus sized models ten years ago and who has appeared on TV’s Take Me Out, quiz show Catchphrase and Coach Trip, via her Facbeook page HERE