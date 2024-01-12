The funeral of a city cricket icon will take place at Doncaster Minster later today.

Hundreds are expected at Doncaster Minster for the service for Doncaster Town Cricket Club captain Nick Cowan who died before Christmas at the age of 60.

His funeral service will take place at the Minster at 2pm, followed by cremation at Rose Hill.

A DTCC spokesman said the service would be “followed by a good send off at Doncaster Town Cricket Club,” adding “bring your tales of Nick and your thirst.”

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan lead the tributes to Mr Cowan following his death on December 21.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “RIP Nick Cowan - one of Yorkshire cricket leagues’ great characters x.”

Doncaster Town Cricket Club also paid tribute and a spokesman described him as “a true DTCC legend.”

“Nick will be remembered by all that knew him for his love of the game, his friendship and as a passionate supporter of Doncaster Town Cricket Club,” the tribute said.

Cowan, the son of former Yorkshire CCC player Mike Cowan, captained Town to their memorable Abbot Ale Cup win against Bath at Lord's in 1998.

He was also a member of Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League hall of fame.

His hall of fame entry states: "Over a playing career that lasted over 25 years, Nick Cowan was an outstanding opening bowler and inspirational captain, whose dedication and passion for the sport made him a popular teammate.

"A feared opening bowler, who was a consistent performer and wicket taker, he was also an outstanding captain.

"Fiercely competitive by example, his leadership and man management skills were second to none.

"He was a great tactician with an ability to read the game, that led to some remarkable victories and achievements, and he brought the best out of talented young players like Simon Widdup and Richard Dawson.

"Opposing batsmen remember Nick with the greatest respect. His reputation for being tough on the field of play was matched only by his willingness to share a drink with his opponents after the game."

