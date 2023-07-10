Doncaster Minster funeral for 'gorgeous' nurse following cancer death at just 24

Tributes poured in for Doncaster Royal Infirmary nurse Kay Murgatroyd, who fought a seven year battle with the disease after being diagnosed with anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive lung cancer at the age of 17.

Mourners at her funeral at 3pm on July 21 are being told to ‘dress for the Leger’ with no black in celebration of her life.

Mum Aileen said: “We are celebrating the life of our gorgeous Kay at Doncaster Minster. Dress for the Leger…no black please!”

Commital will follow afterwards at Barnby Dun Crematorium.

The family added: “We would love your company afterwards at the Garden Suite, Doncaster Hilton for a jockey gin fizz to give Kay the send off she deserves.”

They are also encouraging donations to Research ALK +ve, a charity which was set up to help sufferers of the cancer Kay was diagnosed with and which has changed its name in her memory.

In an emotional tribute following Kay’s death, Aileen said: “Kay I am so proud of you.

"You took this diagnosis in your stride never wanted to be treated differently.

“But you were different - you were the funniest, bravest most courageous daughter I could ever hope for.

“Kay it’s been an absolute honour to call you my daughter – the charity we formed Research ALK +ve will continue in your honour.

“Kay was in charge until the end. She removed her oxygen mask, closed her eyes and drifted away.”

Brother Ewan said: “I will forever be in awe of her strength and resilience during her seven year battle of lung cancer. Despite the hell of it all she went to university and qualified as a nurse. I love you forever Kay Kay, rest in peace my darling.”

Charity Research ALK +ve, set up to offer help and support to victims of the cancer, announced it would be changing its name following Kay’s death.

A spokesperson said: ”We have decided to rename our charity in her honour, ‘Research ALKay Positive’.

"Kay always remained positive throughout her diagnosis and that is how she must be remembered.

"Her legacy will last forever and we will do everything in our power to ensure other people are not affected by this awful disease.

"Rest in peace Kay Charlotte Murgatroyd, we will miss you more than you will ever know.”

Bosses at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also paid an emotional tribute to Kay.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout her battle with this illness, Kay displayed an unwavering strength and an indomitable spirit. While undergoing treatment, she pursued her dreams, attending college and ultimately venturing to Sheffield Hallam University becoming a student nurse.

"The calling to contribute something back to the NHS, after the care she had received, burned brightly within her and, in 2021, Kay emerged as a qualified Registered Nurse and joined the ranks of S10 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where she found inspiration to make a difference to the lives of others - which she subsequently achieved day after day.

"Though Kay's time on this earth was brief, sadly spanning just 24 years, she left an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"She faced her own mortality with bravery and embraced life with an unyielding passion, cherishing every moment and filling the world around her with love and compassion.

"Kay's too-soon departure leaves an ache in our souls, a void that can never be fully filled. But let us also celebrate her life, her resilience, and the legacy she leaves behind. Let her memory serve as a reminder to us all that life is a precious gift, and it is up to us to make the most of every moment we are given.

