Doncaster Mind sets up new mental health support group for Ukraine refugees

Doncaster Mind has set up the network to help those who have fled the Russian invasion, leaving behind their homes and families.

The group offers support to newly arrived refugees and those already settled in Doncaster.

For more than 40 years, Doncaster Mind has been supporting individuals and their families who are experiencing mental health difficulties and those who are socially isolated.

Thanks to the £10,736.66 matched funding from National Mind and Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council, the service now has the opportunity to offer that much needed support and assistance to members of Ukrainian community.

More than five million people have fled following the Russian invasion, and many have carried with them trauma and loss.

That has been compounded by the economic stress of living abroad and by family separation as Ukrainian men aged 18-60 must stay and help defend their country. The World Health Organisation estimated in March 2022 that at least half a million Ukrainian refugees were suffering from mental health issues.

The project will offer group sessions to Ukrainian adults aged 18 years and above and will aim to deliver practical and emotional support, create opportunities to build friendships and connections which would reduce social isolation and support the refugees integrating into the Doncaster community.

Doncaster Mind CEO Laura Arthur said: “I am very proud that Doncaster Mind is able to deliver this service and we are so grateful to National Mind and Doncaster Council for supporting this valuable cause. We are working collaboratively with many providers in Doncaster including the Ukrainian Centre to ensure that refugees can access mental health and wellbeing support as soon as they arrive in Doncaster”

Doncaster Mind is currently in the process of recruiting for the roles needed to deliver this service. If you are an individual who speaks both Ukrainian and English, have an understanding of Ukrainian culture and have passion for supporting people, organisers would love to hear from you.

For more information, details of the project and the job vacancies, please visit the website www.doncastermind.org.uk.

“We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health difficulty gets the support they need and deserve,” added Laura.