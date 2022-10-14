Doncaster military ambulance set to travel 1,400 miles to Ukraine war frontline

Fundraisers from Doncaster Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road have helped purchase the 4x4 vehicle from ex-military specialists Jacksons of Misson.

And there are hopes that it will set off on its marathon trek to the frontline to help in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invading Russian forces in the next few days.

Paul Iwanyckyj, chhairman of the Doncaster Branch Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said: “As Doncaster Ukrainian Centre, we have been heavily involved as you might imagine with many aspects of the current crisis precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A military ambulance from Doncaster is heading for the frontline in the war in Ukraine.

“As well as tending to the needs of arrived Ukrainian guests, we have sent aid to Ukraine, both financial and physical, and we have recently been involved in a project to purchase a 4x4 ambulance.

"We were approached by a group in Ukraine representing female veterans who are heavily involved in supporting the cause by supplying, amongst other things, whatever appropriate vehicles they can.

“They came to us given our proximity to the seller, and as well as physical inspection of the vehicle we have also assisted in its purchase by providing some of the funds donated by the good people of Doncaster, and further afield.

“We feel it to be a very worthwhile and tangible humanitarian project to be involved with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The export licence has come through so it will be picked up and be transported from Misson, to Poland and across the border into Ukraine.

"It will probably be met in L'viv before heading to whatever frontline area it can best be used at that time.”

At the outbreak of the war earlier this year, the Ukrainian Centre was innundated with aid packages and parcels, with thousands of Doncaster people collecting goods to be shipped across Europe to help those fleeing the war.