Doncaster midwife set to tackle 10th Great North Run to raise charity cash

Tracey will be taking on the Great North Run for the tenth time on Sunday.

Tracey Wakefield, 57, who has already raised £700 of her £3,000 target, is running in memory of her mother Marj, who spent two weeks in St John’s Hospice, Doncaster, in 2013.

Tracey, who will be raising money for Hospice UK, said: “My mum spent her last two weeks being cared for in our local hospice as she was too poorly to remain at home.

“I can honestly say the care she received was exemplary, nothing was too much trouble and our family were all cared for.

“Being in the hospice, knowing she was being cared for and her pain was being managed help us feel so reassured.

“Hospice care is so important and I know that due to the strain on hospices, my mum was lucky to get a place in St John’s. If I can do my bit to ensure that great end of life care continues, then I will.”

Tracey, will be joined by five members of her family for the half marathon, which takes place on Sunday in Newcastle.

Hospice UK had led the hospice sector’s response to COVID-19, delivering more than 50 million items of PPE for local hospices and securing additional government funding for hospices to provide vital care for people in communities across the country, relieving pressure on the NHS.

Hospice UK’s Director of Income Generation, Catherine Bosworth said: “We are so grateful to Tracey for her support with this ambitious feat.

“The pandemic has really highlighted the crucial role hospices play for people at the end of life, and their families. Hospice UK continues to support hospices across the country, alongside the NHS, to make sure people get the care they need, now and into the future.

“The money raised by Tracey will help us ensure thousands of people across the country receive vital palliative and end of life care when they need it most.”