Doncaster mental health nurse raises over £4,400 for charity

Kier raises over £4,400 for charity

Kier ‘Face the Fear’ Ellis was matched against a much bigger opponent at the black-tie tournament at Doncaster Racecourse but came out on top, with a points win in her three-round maiden contest.

She joined other boxers at the multi-match fund-raiser for Cancer Research UK, single-handedly collecting over £4,400 in memory of Nick Beaumont, good friend and her ex-partner of nine years, who died from a cancerous brain tumour in January 2020.

Kier, 45, who works for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) as a community psychiatric nurse in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, said: “Nick was only 56, he died so quickly after his diagnosis. I needed something to help me get through the pain of it all, so nine days later I signed up for Ultra White Collar Boxing, which organises events for charity. The tournament was originally scheduled for March last year, but Covid lockdown delayed it until this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kier raises over £4,400 for charity

“It wasn’t easy but I felt really proud when I won. I did this for Nick and my boys and if the money I raised prevents just one family from going through what we have been through, it will have been worthwhile. A massive thankyou to everyone who has supported me.”

Cheering ringside at the racecourse were Kier’s family and friends, including stepson Will, 22 and dad John Ellis, who boxed for the Army. Whilst being delighted with her win, he jokingly said he hopes her next fundraiser will be “a tiddlywinks marathon”.

Younger Son, Maxton, seven, says she is “the best fighter in the world”.

Based at Tickhill Road Hospital, Kier has worked for the NHS for 25 years and is also a black belt in kick boxing, a sport she took up 13 years ago. Her fundraising page is still open for donations: Kiersten Ellis Just Giving Page