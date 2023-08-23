Doncaster mental health expert's five simple steps to boost your mood and well-being

Graeme Moore, a policy advisor to Government focusing on mental health awareness and support, has penned the following to help those in need.

“Mental health determines how you think, feel and act.

"Good mental health is when you feel positive about yourself and cope well with the everyday pressures.

Top tips for boosting your mental health.

"If you experience issues dealing with everyday problems, it could be a sign of a mental health problem and should be addressed immediately.

"Anyone can suffer from mental health problems. While certain individuals or groups are more vulnerable, no one is immune to poor mental health.

"People with mental health problems often face stigma, which can prevent them from seeking help and hinder their recovery.

"There are five simple steps that can help you maintain and improve your wellbeing.

"Try to build these into your daily life – think of them as your ‘five a day’ for wellbeing:

Connect – spend time developing your relationships with your family, friends, colleagues and neighbours

Be active – you don’t have to go to the gym, but taking part in physical activity such as walking or playing football will help you stay mentally healthy

Keep learning – learning new skills can give you a sense of confidence and achievement

Take notice – be more aware of the present moment, including your thoughts, feelings and body

Give to others – acts of kindness can improve your own mood and have a positive impact on your own mental health.

"There are some early warning signs that you should be aware of that can suggest something may be harming your mental health.

"These can be one or a number of the following:

Mood swings or constantly feeling low

Lack of care for personal appearance or personal responsibilities

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Thinking life is not worth living

Losing interest in things you used to enjoy

Withdrawing from social activities and spending less time with friends and family

Disturbed sleep, either not getting enough or sleeping too much

Eating less than normal or overeating, perhaps losing or gaining weight

Feeling irritable, over-sensitive or aggressive

Having difficulty concentrating or remembering things

Experiencing recurring physical symptoms such as aches and pains or other unexplained illnesses

A drop in work performance

Doing things that don’t make sense to others

Hearing or seeing things that no one else can hear or see

If you can relate to any of these warning signs, it’s important that you seek help.

There are various groups and organisations you can approach if needed

You can access details of some of the mental health services available to people in Doncaster HERE

City of Doncaster Council has also put together a guide on mental health and well being with advice on keeping yourself mentally fit and healthy, as well as access to help and services.