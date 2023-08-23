Doncaster mental health expert's five simple steps to boost your mood and well-being
Graeme Moore, a policy advisor to Government focusing on mental health awareness and support, has penned the following to help those in need.
“Mental health determines how you think, feel and act.
"Good mental health is when you feel positive about yourself and cope well with the everyday pressures.
"If you experience issues dealing with everyday problems, it could be a sign of a mental health problem and should be addressed immediately.
"Anyone can suffer from mental health problems. While certain individuals or groups are more vulnerable, no one is immune to poor mental health.
"People with mental health problems often face stigma, which can prevent them from seeking help and hinder their recovery.
"There are five simple steps that can help you maintain and improve your wellbeing.
"Try to build these into your daily life – think of them as your ‘five a day’ for wellbeing:
Connect – spend time developing your relationships with your family, friends, colleagues and neighbours
Be active – you don’t have to go to the gym, but taking part in physical activity such as walking or playing football will help you stay mentally healthy
Keep learning – learning new skills can give you a sense of confidence and achievement
Take notice – be more aware of the present moment, including your thoughts, feelings and body
Give to others – acts of kindness can improve your own mood and have a positive impact on your own mental health.
"There are some early warning signs that you should be aware of that can suggest something may be harming your mental health.
"These can be one or a number of the following:
Mood swings or constantly feeling low
Lack of care for personal appearance or personal responsibilities
Increased use of alcohol or drugs
Thinking life is not worth living
Losing interest in things you used to enjoy
Withdrawing from social activities and spending less time with friends and family
Disturbed sleep, either not getting enough or sleeping too much
Eating less than normal or overeating, perhaps losing or gaining weight
Feeling irritable, over-sensitive or aggressive
Having difficulty concentrating or remembering things
Experiencing recurring physical symptoms such as aches and pains or other unexplained illnesses
A drop in work performance
Doing things that don’t make sense to others
Hearing or seeing things that no one else can hear or see
If you can relate to any of these warning signs, it’s important that you seek help.
There are various groups and organisations you can approach if needed
City of Doncaster Council has also put together a guide on mental health and well being with advice on keeping yourself mentally fit and healthy, as well as access to help and services.
You can find details HERE