Doncaster mental health charity appoints a new top boss

Doncaster Mind has recently appointed a new CEO, after being part of a shared leadership agreement and sharing York Mind’s CEO, Alyson Scott for the past two and a half years.

The charity said this month it was “extremely pleased” to appoint Laura Arthur as Mrs Scott’s successor.

Laura has worked for Doncaster Mind for over 14 years as a finance/fundraising officer and has a strong connection with other third sector organisations in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New CEO Laura Arthur

Laura said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO and am very much looking forward to building on the growth and successes already achieved at Doncaster Mind.

“I believe that a key priority for our charity in the next few years is to enhance our reach across Doncaster and continue to develop new and existing services to ensure we fulfil our vision.

"Our mission is ‘we believe that no one should have to face a mental health difficulty alone’.

"Whether you are stressed, anxious, depressed or in a crisis, we’re here to listen and offer support. We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health difficulty gets the support they need and deserve.”

She continued: “To address these challenges, we very much need to take a “stronger together” approach; therefore, I am looking forward to connecting with all stakeholders across Doncaster, who share our vision through collaboration, partnership and community engagement.”

Anne Symon who is the Chair of the Doncaster Mind Trustee Board, said: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am delighted that Laura has joined us as CEO, bringing a great deal of knowledge and experience to the role together with enthusiasm and energy. I am sure she will build on the best of the past and launch us forward in this ever-changing world where good mental health has never been more necessary.”

For details of the all the services and support including one to one and group support, training and volunteering opportunities for adults and young people across Doncaster, visit the website www.doncastermind.org.uk for more information.