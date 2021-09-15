Doncaster men want morning sex, while women prefer night time antics, survey says

The peak time for female passion is 10pm as they prepare to go to bed.

Men immediately want sex first thing in the morning, often waking up aroused, and their optimum time is 7.30am.

The 14 hour difference in the best times for sex can create tensions between partners with 64% of women and 38% of men saying they sometimes have sex when they don’t feel like it.

There's a big difference between the times of the day Doncaster men and women want sex.

The results are revealed in a survey split evenly between the sexes, by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that more than half of women (53%) and a similar number of men 51% said their sex drive was different to their partners.

Two-thirds of men (64%) and significantly fewer women (32%) said they want more sex than their partner.

Mismatched sex drives had created relationship issues for 38% of men and 34% of women.

A key issue was the different times when men and women feel most passionate.

A third of men (31%) most desire sex between 6am and 9am - with the most popular time at 7.30am.

But just 12% of women feel most passionate at that time.

Desire levels for women rise throughout the day and reach their peak between 9pm and midnight.

More than a third of women (34%) chose this three-hour window as the best time for sex, with 10pm the most popular moment.

There were big differences in how couples’ sex drives vary during the week.

Three-quarters of men (74%) said their sex drive was pretty constant, compared to just 37% of women.

IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said: “This new research shows that there are big differences in sex o’clock between the sexes in Doncaster.

“Men are ready for sex before breakfast, whereas women most want passion last thing at night.

“This creates big problems for some couples who get out of the habit of having sex regularly and drift apart.

“A mismatched sex drive is the biggest single factor in unhappy spouses starting an affair.