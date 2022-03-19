Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret both hire out butlers for hen party celebrations in the main.

They wear nothing more than a bow tie and an apron, with their rears on display.

The advert for the vacancies states: “If you see yourself as a bit of a cutie and don’t mind showing some booty, well, this could just be the job for you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire men are invited to apply for vacancies with the company Butlers with Bums

“After the chaos of Covid, UK-based companies Butlers with Bums and the Adonis Cabaret are searching for men who like to work out and show it off, to help hen party celebrators have the best time.

“Now that hen parties are back on as Covid rules really ease up, it’s time to get the party started again…and buff butlers are needed for just that!

“The job specs request you to be confident and up for mingling with hens.

“You’ll also have to be between the age of 23 to 38, and unafraid to bare the booty as this is a naked butlers role.”

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and former butler himself, Dan Harley, added: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK right now for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but because of the pandemic, there is a national shortage of guys, and it is becoming a big problem for us.

“We know there are gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers out there that are perfect for the job and would like them to urgently get in touch and get involved.”

Buff butlers will engage ‘in all sorts of playful party antics, from serving up canapes and tipples, to posing with hens for photos,’ according to the job spec.

The companies are on the look out for models for life drawing classes, where they will pose nude to allow others to draw them.

Former actor and performer, Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret, said: “We are hoping to expand our shows and recruit many more guys.”