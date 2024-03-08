Doncaster mayor Ros Jones added to speakers at city's healthy futures conference
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Re-imagine an Active Future conference will take place on Wednesday 27 March at The Hub in Doncaster.
First elected as mayor in 2013 and currently in her third term she will join Team GB Olympic medal winner Nile Wilson and Sir Mo Farah’s former PE teacher Alan Watkinson at the event.
A spokesman said: “As an exemplar of civic leadership, Mayor Ros is devoted to protecting vital services, building hope for the future, and access to opportunity, together with a focus on economic growth, jobs and enhancing education and preparing young people for the modern economy.
“A lifelong resident of Doncaster and with thirty years public service as a chartered accountant and manager, Mayor Ros has been at the forefront of the city’s transformation, leveraging her diverse experiences in both the public and private sectors to spearhead initiatives that uplift the community.
“The conference is not just another event on the calendar. It represents a pivotal moment in Doncaster’ss journey towards fostering a healthier, more active future for its
residents.
"The event promises a dynamic platform for educators and stakeholders to explore innovative ideas and practices aimed at enhancing the physical health and well-being of children and young people.
“The presence of Mayor Ros at the conference underscores her unwavering commitment to driving the ‘Team Doncaster’ approach to work for the greater good of the area, the compassionate recovery of the local economy, of public services and of the confidence of the place and its people.”