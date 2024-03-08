Doncaster mayor Ros Jones added to speakers at city's healthy futures conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Re-imagine an Active Future conference will take place on Wednesday 27 March at The Hub in Doncaster.

First elected as mayor in 2013 and currently in her third term she will join Team GB Olympic medal winner Nile Wilson and Sir Mo Farah’s former PE teacher Alan Watkinson at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “As an exemplar of civic leadership, Mayor Ros is devoted to protecting vital services, building hope for the future, and access to opportunity, together with a focus on economic growth, jobs and enhancing education and preparing young people for the modern economy.

Mayor Ros Jones will be one of the guest speakers at the event.

“A lifelong resident of Doncaster and with thirty years public service as a chartered accountant and manager, Mayor Ros has been at the forefront of the city’s transformation, leveraging her diverse experiences in both the public and private sectors to spearhead initiatives that uplift the community.

“The conference is not just another event on the calendar. It represents a pivotal moment in Doncaster’ss journey towards fostering a healthier, more active future for its

residents.

"The event promises a dynamic platform for educators and stakeholders to explore innovative ideas and practices aimed at enhancing the physical health and well-being of children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad