Doncaster mayor opens new kitchen to help city's Ukrainian war refugees
Ros Jones was among dignitaries at the Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road for the opening of the building’s refurbished kitchen which will be used to cook meals but will also be opened as a commercial kitchen to raise further funds.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “The centre has been incredible in supporting the hundreds of guests arriving from Ukraine since the start of the conflict last February.
“They’ve helped create a real community for those families and the sponsors who welcomed them into their homes.
“Homes for Ukraine funding helped to contribute to the refurbishment of their kitchen – along with important contributions from Wilmott Dixon to not only allow the centre to provide meals for guests but also to act as a commercial kitchen and allow the centre to raise further funds.”