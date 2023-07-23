Doncaster Mayor congratulates new Labour MP on historic win in Selby by-election

It was announced that Keir Mather of the Labour party will be the new MP for Selby after winning a by-election in the constituency.

Mr Mather won 45.96 percent of the total vote, beating Conservative candidate Claire Holmes with 34.34 percent.

It marks a historic victory for Labour as the largest Conservative majority overturned at a by-election since 1945.

Newly elected Labour MP Keir Mather (centre), with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner at Selby football club, North Yorkshire. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Mather will become the new youngest MP in the Commons at age 25.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones shared her congratulations on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations to [Labour’s] newest MP [Keir Mather] winning the Selby & Ainsty seat. Keir has broken the record for the largest Conservative majority overturned at a by-election since 1945, with a huge 23.7% swing!

“Selby had been considered a safe rural seat for the Conservatives since it was created in 2010. This collapse in support for the Tories demonstrates that people in Yorkshire have had enough.”

Doncaster’s only Conservative MP, Nick Fletcher for Don Valley, shared on Thursday that he had been campaigning for Ms Holmes in Selby.

He used the opportunity to draw comparisons between the town and Doncaster, writing:

“It’s good to see a bustling town. This town hasn’t declared war on the car and it shows. Lots of footfall and lots of prosperity accordingly.”