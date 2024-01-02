Doncaster Married At First Sight stars tie knot in real life with Christmas wedding

A couple who first met on TV’s Married At First Sight have tied the knot in real life with a Christmas wedding.

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling took to social media to reveal that they had got married on Thursday in an intimate ceremony.

She posted a photo of her huge diamond ring, while Adam wore his gold wedding band.

Tayah penned: "Finishing the year off strong, 28/12/23."

MAFS fans raced to share their well wishes, with one writing: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Aveling."

A second posted: "Congratulations! I was your celebrant on MAFS and I’m super proud of you both. You were there to find love and I’m so pleased you were matched together. Welcome to your forever."

Tayah and Adam have been one of MAFS UK's biggest success stories.

While the nuptials on E4's hit reality TV series look utterly convincing, it is not legally binding.

The couple revealed they had tied the knot on December 28 by sharing a cute snap on social media. (Photo: Instagram)

Instead, Married at First Sight couples have the option to have a vow renewal at the end of the series - if they have managed to survive the numerous commitment ceremonies and dinner parties.

A spokesperson for the show previously told Metro: “Rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony.

"This is overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.”

The pair appeared on Married At First Sight in 2021 - and the pair have only spent a few days apart since.

The pair share a daughter with Tayah moving to Doncaster after appearing on the show.

Earlier this year, talking of the ceremony to OK! Magazine, Adam said: "I'm really excited about it, it's going to be a magical day, a Christmas wedding and everyone will dressed up in black tie."

Tayah added: "I wanted a really romantic theme, really cosy, so lots of candles, white flowers.

"This wedding will be a lot more special, we could only have six people at our MAFS wedding so I'm looking forward to having all of our friends and family in the same room celebrating such a magical day and actually making it legal.