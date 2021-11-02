Doncaster Married At First Sight star reveals she's been battling coronavirus

Tayah Victoria, who found lasting love with Doncaster man Adam Aveling on the E4 reality show and now lives in the town, says she is desperate to get her sense of smell and taste back after testing positive for Covid.

The reality star, who is now engaged to her show husband, said she was frustrated by the symptoms and asked fans who had experienced it for advice.

She wrote on Instagram: "So I'm still struggling with covid and I haven't had my taste or smell for a couple of days and it's the most frustrating thing."

Tayah Victoria has been battling Covid-19.

Plenty of followers shared their tactics for speeding the process along, while others said Tayah may have to persevere for a number of weeks.

One suggested she munch a raw onion to get her taste back.

She replied: "I'm willing to try anything at this point. Sorry Adam I'll stink tonight."

Tayah and Adam recently became proud parents to a cute puppy after moving in together.

The happy couple were matched on the most recent series of the E4 show.

The experts did a good job matching the pair as Adam, 26, got down on one knee and asked Tayah, 25, to be his wife for real at the final commitment ceremony.

And since the show has ended, Hertfordshire woman Tayah has moved to Doncaster to be with her fiance and they've even got their own fur baby, a cockapoo called River.

The pair have shared what life has been like since getting the pet on their YouTube channel.

The video, which is titled Life After MAFS - Getting our new dog, has already had over 4,000 views.

They shared the precious moment that they finally got to bring River home.

The pup was wrapped up in a pink blanket as Victoria carried her into her new home.

Another clip showed the moment Adam's mum got to meet the adorable pooch and they also tried to give the pup a trim at home.

Fans of the hit show rushed to the comments section to share how much they loved the content.