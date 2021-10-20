Doncaster man Adam Aveling, 26 and Tayah Victoria, 25, have now moved in together after his bride from the E4 show upped sticks and moved north from Hertfordshire.

And the pair have now become proud parents to a cute puppy, an adorable cockapoo called River.

The pair have shared what life has been like since getting the dog on their YouTube channel.

Tayah cuddles up to River in the cute video.

The video, which is titled Life After MAFS - Getting our new dog, has already had over 4,000 views.

They shared the precious moment that they finally got to bring River home.

The pup was wrapped up in a pink blanket as Tayah carried her into her new home.

Another clip showed the moment Adam's mum got to meet the adorable pooch and they also tried to give the pup a trim at home.

Fans of the hit show rushed to the comments section to share how much they loved the content.

One wrote: "Love you guys! You look so natural together! River is the cutest ever!"

Another said: "Gorgeous River very brave trimming her yourself, I would be straight to the groomers ."

Adam recently admitted that getting a puppy has made him think about starting a family.

He confessed: "Yes when I see Tayah talking to River like a proper child, it does make you fast forward and think that’s what it will be like when we are parents."