Doncaster marching band finally scoops contest victory - after 43 years of trying

The Conisbrough Castle Cavaliers triumphed in the marching band championships held at Barnsley Metrodome.

Trained by Gerald Shaw and his wife Joan who first started the band back in 1980, it was the first time ever the band has won the main event.

Joan said: “The band was created to help keep kids off the street and give them a purpose”.

Conisbrough Castle Cavaliers celebrate their contest victory.

The founders say they have shaped hundreds of childhoods across generations, not just in Conisbrough but across the region.

In 2022, the marching band received second place at the Main Event at the British Marching Band Championships, and over the years, the Conisbrough based band has won the

regionals, the northern and the league championships but never the main event - until now.

But the Cavaliers were victorious in their pledge to win gold and won the marching band championships for the first time.

And Joan and Gerald are absolutely thrilled to have this win under their belt after years of practice.

The group have been working hard since 1980, when marching bands were at their peak.

"Almost every village had one,” added Joan.

Marching bands are an integral part of American culture where they have military origins.

Historically across the world, marching bands were used on the battlefield to direct troops there and to maintain morale.

Competing against ten other marching bands, with over 800 spectators, it was the first time the competition had been held in Barnsley.

Moving forward and working hard to defend their title, the victorious band will be practicing at The Place community centre, Conisbrough, on Thursdays and Mondays 6pm-8pm.

And to show their appreciation, the band surprised Joan and Gerald at band practice last week with flowers, cake and balloons – and they are currently in the process of planning a party to celebrate their win.

As a non profit organisation, the band survives purely on donations and fundraising. Its members range from 4 year old upwards and all new members are made welcome.