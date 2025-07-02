Doncaster man's wild camping on four day Hadrian's Wall hike in aid of mental health charity

A Doncaster man is set to take on a tough challenge hiking along Hadrian's Wall in aid of charity.

Dane Askew, aged 24 from Woodlands, will tomorrow (Thursday July 3) set off on a four day hike along the famous Hadrian’s Wall starting at Bowness-on-Solway and finishing at Wallsend in Newcastle.

Not only is it a four day hike but Dane will be wild camping the three nights in between so will also be carrying his camping gear and supplies.

Dane, who works for Doncaster Alarms fitting electric gates, alarms and CCTV, said: "I’ve been training for a couple of months now, running and walking, and also hitting the gym to make it easier.

“I have set up a go fund me for Doncaster Mind mental health charity as it’s close to my heart.”

Dane has a target of £400 and if you would like to donate then please click here