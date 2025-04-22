Doncaster man's disgust after garden invader does poo on roof of shed

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:01 BST
A Doncaster resident has spoken of his disgust – after a man invaded his garden – and then did a poo on his shed roof.

The resident shared details of the unsavoury incident on Facebook – and was supported by shocked neighbours who rushed to condemn the vile behaviour.

Sharing details in a Facebook group called Cantley Notice Board, the shocked householder wrote: “Anyone know this dirty ****?,” while adding a picture of the faeces on top of the shed roof.

"Been up on roof of my shed and took a s*** then tried next door’s shed.”

A Doncaster man was shocked to find a garden raider had done a poo on the roof of his shed.A Doncaster man was shocked to find a garden raider had done a poo on the roof of his shed.
A Doncaster man was shocked to find a garden raider had done a poo on the roof of his shed.

The incident is understood to have taken place on April 16 at around 11.30pm.

When one neighbour asked if the excrement could belong to an animal, the man replied: “It was defo a human s*** – I've just cleaned it off.

One replied to him: “What an absolutely random and crazy thing to happen and to be done.”

Another said: “How absolutely disgusting! He is an animal!!!”

And another shared: “This is disgusting – I would have called the police. What flavour of pervert do you have to be to go s***ting in people's gardens?”

“What the hell is wrong with people,” shared another. “Honestly - too many weirdos around nowadays.”

“This is absolutely rank,” added another while another posted shared: “How's he got onto the top of your shed?

"They must have climbed over a 6ft fence, if I was you I would put barb round the edge of the shed, cheeky bar stools.”

