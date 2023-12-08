Doncaster man's death after burglary arrest 'non-suspicious,' say police
50-year-old Hughie Hendry had been remanded into custody following an alleged burglary on October 11.
However, Mr Hendry of Short Road, Intake has since passed away, his family have announced.
It is not clear if he was in still in custody at the time of his death.
But a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the death was “non-suspicious” and that no further details would be released.
He had appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier this month, was remanded into custody and was due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 23 November.
His funeral will take place on December 21.
