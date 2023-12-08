Doncaster man's death after burglary arrest 'non-suspicious,' say police

The death of a Doncaster man arrested on burglary charges was ‘non-suspicious,’ police have said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

50-year-old Hughie Hendry had been remanded into custody following an alleged burglary on October 11.

However, Mr Hendry of Short Road, Intake has since passed away, his family have announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not clear if he was in still in custody at the time of his death.

50-year-old Hughie Hendry died days after being arrested by police on burglary charges.

But a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the death was “non-suspicious” and that no further details would be released.

He had appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court earlier this month, was remanded into custody and was due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 23 November.

His funeral will take place on December 21.

Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.