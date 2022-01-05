Doncaster man with terminal cancer celebrates 95th birthday after £16,000 charity walk

Alan Bocking, an ex-Marine, decided to take on the challenge after turning down ‘heavy duty’ cancer treatment as he battles the incurable disease.

And he has proved the medics wrong after being told he would not see his next birthday.

Instead, he decided to throw himself into fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Care, taking on a daily stroll around Lakeside every day up until his 95th birthday, which is today.

Alan Bocking has raised £17,000 for Macmillan by walking around Lakeside.

And Macmillan have led the tributes to Alan, saying: “We would like to wish Alan from Doncaster a very happy 95th birthday.

"Alan, who is living with incurable stomach cancer, has raised over £16,000 for Macmillan by walking everyday up to today's milestone birthday!”

He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August last year and was told that he would "not see [his] next birthday".

The father of three and grandfather of five said: "I decided to turn my diagnosis from bad news to good news and now I focus my energy on raising money for Macmillan in the time I have left.

"I've been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement my family and friends have given me."

Alan, a former Royal Marine, has always led an active lifestyle and used to enjoy cycling and skiing in his younger days.

He has walked half a mile of the route every single day until his birthday.