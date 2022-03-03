Dave Martin from Doncaster entered his picture of a kingfisher for the 2022 wilko Wild Bird Calendar competition which ran from December to late January.

The judging panel were so impressed with the beautifully captured image that it was chosen to be one of the winning 12 entries.

Dave was awarded a £100 wilko voucher and the photograph selected as an image to be featured in the 2023 calendar.

Dave Martin's winning image

Dave said: “You never think you will be chosen as a winner.

"My passion for photography began fairly recently, but I am so pleased to have been chosen as one of the lucky winners.

“As a wilko customer for many years, the chance to have my image featured in its Wild Bird Calendar was an honour, and I’m really pleased that my Kingfisher image made it to the final selection.”

Daniel Bingham, Senior Pets Buyer for wilko said: “The annual Wild Bird competition is always a highlight of the year, and we are always amazed at both the amount and the quality of entries that we receive.

"We are delighted to see how many photography enthusiasts want to have their image included in the calendar and it’s always an incredibly tough job trying to shortlist a selection of winners from so many impressive submissions.

“We’d like to thank every single person who has entered the competition, especially Dave, whose image we were particularly impressed by.”

The 2023 calendar will be on sale in late 2022.