The award was presented by Kate Winstanley, Director of CAP, who said: “Alan Simpson joined CAP after serving 32 years as a police officer in South Yorkshire Police.

"As Inspector in charge of an area with very high levels of anti-social behaviour Alan saw the benefits of the CAP approach and set up a very successful CAP in Barnsley.

"Over the years, Alan has built up a great deal of expertise in partnership work and has launched 130 CAPs across the North East, East Midlands and Scotland.

Award winner Alan Simpson

“Alan’s 100 per cent commitment to all his CAPs, his problem-solving approach and knowledge of what works, his meticulous approach to evaluation and impact and his reliable “can do” attitude make him an invaluable asset to the CAP team. Thank you so much Alan and here’s to another ten years.”

Since CAP was created 15 years ago, more than 250 schemes have been launched in England, Scotland and Wales.

CAP partnerships are made up of retailers, local authorities, police, schools, neighbourhood groups and health providers, all working together to protect young people from alcohol harm.

CAP’s annual report, launched at the Westminster event, shows how this innovative partnership approach has brought significant reductions to children’s drinking, anti-social behaviour and underage sales in areas where it has created local partnerships.

Nationally, CAP evaluations show: 62 per cent reduction in weekly drinking for 13-16 year olds; after CAP training, 98 per cent of retailers passed a Challenge 25 compliance test – from an average baseline of 50 per cent; 42 per cent reduction in anti-social behaviour; 68 per cent reduction in residents reporting children and young people drinking in public places to be a very big or fairly big problem

Kate Winstanley said: “I’m delighted that in CAP areas around the country we are seeing such sustained reductions in regular drinking and anti-social behaviour among young people. CAPs are having a significant impact on reducing children’s alcohol consumption, improving their health and wellbeing and enhancing the communities where they live.”