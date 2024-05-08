Doncaster man who survived fishing boat tragedy remembers pals on 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some 70 people gathered in Cameron Gardens for the commemoration marking the day when both the Carol Sandra and North Wind III were lost at sea.

A search party was launched when the Carol Sandra went missing in rough seas off Flamborough on May 7, 1984 with four lives lost. Three lives were also lost aboard the North Wind III which was overwhelmed by huge waves in the search.

Past and present lifeboat crew from Bridlington, Filey and Flamborough were present, along with Julie Toft and Clive Brigham who lost family members in the tragedy.

Roger Mokryj, one of only two survivors from the Doncaster East Midlands Gas fishing party aboard North Wind III, also made the journey from North Yorkshire to attend.

Nine wreaths were laid at the memorial stone in Chapel Street by family members, the Parish Council, North Landing Fishermen, the Bridlington, Filey and Flamborough lifeboat stations, children from the local School Council and the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group.

Flamborough RNLI had laid a wreath at sea in remembrance of the seven lives lost in the tragedy on May 5.