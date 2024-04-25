Doncaster man who finished last in London Marathon launches fundraising week - including slow runners' club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

75-year-old Fred Tomlinson was officially last over the line in Sunday’s race - his 32nd marathon for Rainbow Trust which supports families caring for a seriously ill child.

But he is the first to launch the charity’s fundraising spectacular – Rainbow Week - which includes a Slow Running Club event and launches on 26 May over half term week.

Fred has been running for the charity for more than three decades since his daughter Claire died of cancer just before her 15th birthday.

Fred, proud to be ‘back of the pack’, and still fundraising after raising almost £80,000 for the charity, has embraced Rainbow Trust’s invitation to be one of the faces of Rainbow Week.

“It was a privilege to be back of the pack,” Fred said. “Unfortunately, many families can't take their time when they’re caring for a seriously ill child. After so many years supporting the charity, I’m delighted to be part of Rainbow Week and its Slow Running Club.

"Please donate if you can to help families who need help now.”

Rainbow Trust has nine care teams of Family Support Workers across England including: Essex, Southampton, the South West, London and the South East, Greater Manchester, the Kentown Support Team in Lancaster, the North East, Reading and Liverpool.

Rainbow Week is a fun-filled week with a serious message, which encourages families, celebrities - everyone across the country - to fill their half term with colour to help support families with a seriously ill child. Funds raised over Rainbow Week will go towards providing Rainbow Trust Family Support Workers to the thousands of families around the country who are facing the unimaginable – families who are living with the harrowing reality that their child might die before them or their child has died and they are adjusting to their new normal.

A spokesman said: “Rainbow Trust supports families caring for a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

"Life is unthinkably tough for these families.

"When they hear their child has a life-threatening illness their lives are shattered as they struggle to cope with the possibility that their child or sibling might die.

"Their world is turned upside down and they can feel completely overwhelmed and find it very difficult to manage in the relentless day-to-day.

“For many families it can be very difficult to know how to cope. Parents can often feel completely powerless and in desperate need of space, time and respite.”

Zillah Bingley, Rainbow Trust Chief Executive, said: “Fred is a fundraising legend, so who better than to help launch Rainbow Week and our inaugural Slow Running Club?

"Fred knows exactly how it feels when a child has a serious illness; family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever.”

“We have seen our referrals almost double recently, so we desperately need more funds to be able to support families who are facing the unimaginable. We hope Rainbow Week and our Slow Running Club offers all families the chance to have some fun whilst making a serious difference to families in desperate need.”

Kicking off on the second May Bank Holiday Monday, Rainbow Week is packed full of activities:

Monday 27 May: The Great Rainbow Bake

From toddlers and teens to parents and their pals, anyone can get involved with The Great Rainbow Bake and make tasty creations whilst asking for donations. Whether it’s a rainbow sponge cake or a colourful traybake, simply, bake, eat and donate! Take part for free from home or at work; you can download lots of recipes, your fundraising pack and more by visiting rainbowtrust.org.uk/bake

Tuesday 28 May: Rainbow Adventure Trail, Syon Park, London, 10am-3pm

Rainbow Trail adventurers will be able to explore a family friendly 2.5km walking route with exciting fairground themed activity checkpoints along the way. Syon Park is one of the last great houses of London and has stunning gardens to explore. Armed with a Rainbow Adventure Trail map, adventurers will make their way around the route, collecting stamps when they have successfully completed the challenge at each checkpoint.

Once complete they can collect their goody bag and enjoy the Finishers’ Fun Zone. Tickets range from £5 to £8 and under 2’s go free, book your tickets and find out more at rainbowtrust.org.uk/trail

Wednesday 29 May: Rainbow Adventure Trail, Hatchlands Park, Surrey, 10am-3pm

A family friendly 2.5km adventure around 400 acres of sweeping parkland and woodland at Surrey’s Hatchlands Park. Armed with a Rainbow Adventure Trail map, adventurers will make their way around the route, collecting stamps when they have successfully completed the fairground themed challenges at each checkpoint.

Once complete they can collect their goody bag and enjoy the Finishers’ Fun Zone. Tickets range from £5 to £8 and under 2’s go free, book your tickets and find out more at rainbowtrust.org.uk/trail

Thursday 30 May: The Great Rainbow Playdate

Anytime, anywhere, families and friends are encouraged to get together for a playdate-to-donate and fundraise for Rainbow Trust whilst having fun with their friends at home, in the park, on the beach – wherever takes their fancy! Take part for free from home, playgroup or community group sign up to grab your fundraising packs at rainbowtrust.org.uk/playdate

Friday 31 May: Tickets go on sale for Chase the Rainbow – Adventure Triathlon

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Lake District's natural beauty on 14 September this challenge at Ullswater offers participants both physical challenges and memorable experiences in one of England's most iconic landscapes.

Rainbow Trust’s adventure challenge comprises of a 30-mile cycle, a 2-mile paddle and 7.5-mile summit of Helvellyn, England’s third highest peak. Pair up as a two or enter as a team of four at rainbowtrust.org.uk/get-involved/rainbow-week

Sunday 2 June:

The Slow Running Club, Buckland Lake, Surrey, 9am-11am

To wrap up the week, Rainbow Trust will host its first ever Slow Running Club at Buckland Park. The Slow Running Club has been created to allow those who want to get involved and get outdoors but don't want the pace pressure of a running club.