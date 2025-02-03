Doncaster man who attacked woman with axe features on new TV crime show

The terrifying case of a Doncaster man who attacked a woman in a shopping precinct in broad daylight with an axe will feature in a new TV crime documentary tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Suspect No. 1, which airs from 9pm on Channel 5, will tell the story of violent and dangerous attacker Anthony McDonald, who was jailed for the brutal attack in Goole town centre last year.

On Wednesday 3 April, at approximately 5.25pm, police began receiving multiple reports from concerned members of the public that a woman was being attacked in the street with an axe by McDonald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a targeted attack, McDonald, 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, had waited for the woman outside of her place of work.

The case of violent axe attacker Anthony McDonald.features on a new TV crime documentary tonight.

As she left, he began following her to her car before attacking her with the axe causing life threatening injuries to both her arm and head before he fled the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, despite her injuries, the woman was able to name her attacker to emergency services as McDonald before she was conveyed to hospital by air ambulance to receive lifesaving surgery.

Having fled the scene in his vehicle, McDonald rang his partner, told them that he had committed murder and had stabbed a woman to death, and was going to take his own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​A large-scale search continued with the officers, dogs and helicopters in a bid to locate McDonald and he was eventually held.

After being charged with attempted murder, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison after a trial at Hull Crown Court.

The documentary spotlights the work of Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team and a force spokesperson said: "The series showcases the challenging work our detectives face every day to solve crimes occurring across our region to seek justice for victims.”

Following his jailing, ​Detective Inspector Mark Skelton said: “McDonald is a dangerous individual who subjected an innocent woman to a horrific and unimaginable attack which subsequently left her fighting for her life in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“Whilst I am pleased he is now behind bars being punished and has admitted to his deplorable actions, it doesn’t take away the trauma and pain the woman will continue to face on a daily basis as she tries to navigate through life on what will be a long journey of recovery.