Doncaster man unveiled as contestant on new series of Married At First Sight
A Doncaster man is hoping to find wedded bliss – on a TV show where contestants get married after just one meeting.
26-year-old Adam, an electrician from Doncaster, will appear in the new UK series of Married At First Sight, where couple get hitched immediately – and then attempt to stay together for the duration of the series.
And he’s hopeful of finding love on the E4 show.
He said: 'I'm forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I'm only going to take positives from it. Hopefully, I’ll find the right one.'
The series, due out later this year, sees eight couples, including an all-male one, get hitched after just meeting.
But how many will renew their vows at the end of the 21 episodes?
The couples are matched "scientifically" by a panel of experts and meet just minutes before they marry.
They then live together and choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.