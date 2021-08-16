Doncaster man unveiled as contestant on new series of Married At First Sight

26-year-old Adam, an electrician from Doncaster, will appear in the new UK series of Married At First Sight, where couple get hitched immediately – and then attempt to stay together for the duration of the series.

And he’s hopeful of finding love on the E4 show.

He said: 'I'm forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I'm only going to take positives from it. Hopefully, I’ll find the right one.'

Adam from Doncaster is among the contestants on the new series of Married At First Sight. (Photo: Channel 4).

The series, due out later this year, sees eight couples, including an all-male one, get hitched after just meeting.

But how many will renew their vows at the end of the 21 episodes?

The couples are matched "scientifically" by a panel of experts and meet just minutes before they marry.