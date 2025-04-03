Doncaster man to take on Land's End to John O'Groats walk in grandad's memory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An intrepid Doncaster hiker is set to take on a famous and gruelling charity challenge – in memory of his grandad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

25-year-old Luke Harrison from Auckley will be tackling the Land’s End to John O’Groats walk – the 874 mile walk which takes those who tackle it the full length of Great Britain.

Luke, who currently lives in Whitby, will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The furniture designer was inspired to take on the challenge by his grandad Terrance Darker who had dementia.

Luke Harrison is walking from Land's End to John O'Groats in memory of his grandad.

He aims to raise £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK which is working to revolutionise the way dementia is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

Dementia affects almost one million people in the UK alone and has a huge impact on families. It is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

Luke said: “I’ve always been an avid hiker, inspired greatly by my late grandad who worked with schools throughout his life, planning and leading countless DofE expeditions and enjoying the outdoors as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wanted to tie the love I have for him and the activity of walking together by attempting to complete the legendary Land’s End to John o’ Groats walk in his honour, raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK in the process.

"Training has been going well, but it’s difficult to even prepare for a challenge like this. I’m as excited as I am nervous for the adventure that lies ahead in just a few weeks’ time.

Mr Darker, who lived in Doncaster for all his life, had battled with Alzheimer’s several years before succumbing to the illness in early December 2024 at the age of 85.

It was a very difficult time for all family and friends of Terry, not least for wife Christene and children Emma and Simon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Luke: “By taking part in this challenge, I hope to encourage and inspire others to take part in their own adventures and challenges that can hopefully make a difference.”

The walk will begin on April 21 and will last around three months.

He added: “The route takes me through some of the most breath-taking and beautiful parts of the British countryside, passing through areas of England, Wales and Scotland as I traverse up the country, carrying all I need on my back. I’m extremely excited to get stuck in and I will be documenting the experience on my Instagram (luke_harrison24) on a daily basis.

Fi Burrell, Regional Fundraising Officer for Yorkshire at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Luke for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. If nothing changes, one in two of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us get closer to a cure for people with dementia and their loved ones. We wish Luke the best of luck!”

To sponsor Luke, click HERE

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the

charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org.