Doncaster man to take on cage fight to raise funds for Cancer Research

A Doncaster man is set to take on a gruelling cage fight to help raise funds for Cancer Research UK – and he’s seeking people to back him.

Sylwester Skrzypczak has already raised £140 – but wants hundreds more before his fight which will take place in Hull on April 5.

The Ultra Mixed Martial Arts event will see fighters take each other on inside the cage, with funds going to charity.

He said: “Support me in the fight against cancer.

Sylwester Skrzypczak is taking on a cage fight for charity.

“The date 5/4/25 is a significant moment for me as I step into the ring at the Ultra MMA event, but it's also a time when we fight against cancer together.

"As part of the preparations, we are raising funds to support the battle against this cruel disease.

“If you would like to join this noble mission and support me in the fight, I warmly invite you to make a donation of any amount of money.

"For businesses, I also offer the opportunity to have your logo and company name displayed on my shirt as an official event sponsor.”

The final deadline for donations is February 20, 2025.

He added: “Together, we can achieve a lot! Every bit of help, no matter how small, is immensely important. Thank you in advance for the support and trust you place in me.”

The events aimed at beginners, see contenders matched with an opponent of the same ability, weight, age and fitness level to ensure a fair fight.

You can donate to Sylwester’s appeal HERE