Doncaster man to take on 100 mile bike ride after mum's terminal cancer diagnosis

David Thomas and his friends will take on the ride to Mablethorpe and back next month to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and Doncaster cancer charity Firefly after his mum Linda was told her cancer was terminal.

David, who hopes to raise £1,200 through a JustGiving page which you can donate to HERE said: “Cancer came, cancer was defeated, cancer attacked and cancer will now win.

“Many people will be touched by this disease and it will turn lives upside down, it destroys families.

David Thomas is taking on a bike ride in honour of mum Linda.

"Cancer is silent. My mother is innocent, no one deserves to be destroyed by this disease - we will unite as a family and stand against cancer.

"You are disliked, we never invited you to to take over - one day we vow to punish cancer and win this battle you started.

Linda battled cancer four years ago and rang the bell at hospital in Sheffield, having beaten it.

Added David: “This was far from easy as it came with multiple issues and some serious low points in all our lives, especially our mothers, not to mention hours upon hours travelling to and from Doncaster and Sheffield, having received chemotherapy and radiotherapy and being tooweak to even walk.

"Firefly, which offers free travel for cancer patients were absolutely amazing and we could never repay them for all that they have done for Linda.

"Now she puts on her gloves once again for her final battle with this monster we all know as cancer.

David and a group of friends will be hitting the roads on December 4 to cycle 100 miles in aid of Macmillan and Firefly.

He said: “We have chosen this location as we spent many years making memories and growing up at Mablethorpe Golden Sands – some of our best holidays ever.”

The group will then head on to nearby Skegness to ensure they reach the mileage total before heading back.