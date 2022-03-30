Doncaster man to hike 2,660 miles across America in aid of dementia charity

Brian Brimmell is getting ready to take on the 2,660 mile Pacific Crest Trail hike which will take him from the Mexican border, across the United States and to the Canadian border in a gruelling charity challenge.

Brian, who is from Bessacarr, will set out on his challenge next week, aiming to finish by September 21, raising funds for Doncaster dementia charity Donmentia along the way.

And the exhausting trek will be in memory of his wife’s aunt Pat Plant who battled the condition before her death in January this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Brimmell is taking on a 2,660 mile trek across North America.

He said: “She was a wonderful, energetic and bright lady, whose shining light was dimmed by dementia.

"She loved to travel, and was so excited about my American adventure.

“I'll be hiking about 20 miles almost every day, carrying everything I need to survive in the wilderness on my back, and sleeping each night in my tent.

“The journey will take me through hot days and freezing nights in the Southern California desert, over snow covered mountains at 14,000 feet in the high Sierra Nevada, and across majestic volcanic mountain ranges through Oregon and Washington.

“It will be a fantastic adventure, but I know it will be tough, and there will be times when I question my sanity.

He added: “Wildlife encounters could be interesting. The desert is full of scorpions, tarantulas, and rattlesnakes, and once I clear those I could be meeting elk, black bears, and mountain lions - hopefully not too close and personal!

“At those times, your donation will mean everything to me. It will be the reason that I keep putting one foot in front of the other, driving me on to Canada.”

Eileen Harrington of Donmentia said: “As the founder of DonMentia, the local dementia charity supporting Doncaster people affected by dementia, I frequently have people doing sponsored events. However, Brian’s offer was a big surprise.”

Brian is setting off from home on 30 March and will start his walk on April 4.