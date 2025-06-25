Doncaster man takes on gruelling challenges in memory of pals lost to cancer

A determined Doncaster man is taking on two gruelling challenges this summer – raising cash in memory of two pals lost to cancer.

Kenny Raggett will be climbing Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain next month – just weeks after completing the Total Warrior Challenge – which saw him tackle 25 punishing obstacles across a 12km course.

Both events are aimed at raising cash for Cancer Research UK in memory of friends Alistair Walker and Phil Tyson, who both lost their lives to the disease.

He said: “In 2024, I lost two incredible people — my best mate Alistair Walker and my work colleague Phil Tyson — both to cancer.

Kenny Raggett (centre) is taking on his challenges in memory of pals Alistair Walker (left) and Phil Tyson (right).

"In their memory, I am taking on two big challenges this year.”

First up was the Total Warrior 2025 challenge at Bramham Park in Leeds — 12km and 25 gruelling obstacles — in honour of Phil.

He added: “To me, Phil was a true warrior, and this event feels like a fitting tribute to his strength and spirit.

“Then in July, I’ll be climbing the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, standing at 1,345 metres.

"It’s a tough climb, but one with deep personal meaning.

"Back in our teenage years, Ali, our mate Ricky Hayes, and I visited Fort William.

"Ali and Ricky wanted to hike Ben Nevis, but with no gear and winter in full swing, I talked them out of it.

"Now, I’ll be making that climb for Ali — a way to honour his memory in the place we once stood together.

You can donate to Kenny’s appeal HERE