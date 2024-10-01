Doncaster man takes on 80 mile walk to Liverpool in aid of Andys Man Club

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
A Doncaster man has taken on a gruelling walk from the city to Liverpool to raise funds for men’s mental health support group Andys Man Club.

Chris Sully took on the punishing 84-mile route between Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium and Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.

He said: “I'm raising funds for this charity as mental health is a really big thing at the moment for men, woman and younger people.

"I believe men are struggling more than anyone at the moment.

Chris Sully has taken on an 84 mile walk between Doncaster and Liverpool.Chris Sully has taken on an 84 mile walk between Doncaster and Liverpool.
"If a man talks he then feels defeated and weak.

"That is not the case at all. I personally have been in those shoes and Andys Man Club rescued me and put me on a better path.

"We all know a family member, a friend or just someone we hear, that has been in this situation, is right now in this situation or has sadly gone that extra step and its not here anymore.

