Doncaster man takes on 80 mile walk to Liverpool in aid of Andys Man Club
Chris Sully took on the punishing 84-mile route between Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium and Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium.
He said: “I'm raising funds for this charity as mental health is a really big thing at the moment for men, woman and younger people.
"I believe men are struggling more than anyone at the moment.
"If a man talks he then feels defeated and weak.
"That is not the case at all. I personally have been in those shoes and Andys Man Club rescued me and put me on a better path.
"We all know a family member, a friend or just someone we hear, that has been in this situation, is right now in this situation or has sadly gone that extra step and its not here anymore.
