Doncaster man sets out on gruelling 200-mile coast to coast fundraising walk

A Doncaster man has set off on a gruelling coast to coast walk across Britain of nearly 200 miles to raise funds funds for charity.

Andy Bryan has begun the 192 mile Wainwright’s Coast to Coast trek which starts at St Bees in Cumbria and crosses the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and North Yorkshire Moors before arriving in Robin Hood’s Bay on the East Coast.

He is walking the trail solo and unsupported and said: “It will be over 400,000 steps and an estimated total ascent of around 8,534m (28,000ft) as I cross the three national parks along the route.

"I am hoping to complete the challenge in around 10-14 days, which will consist of back to back hiking, camping and the occasional stay in nearby accommodation to recover and recharge my electricals."

Andy Bryan is taking on the Coast to Coast challenge.

He is posting updates on his Instagram account at @andyrealize and is also attempting to record most of the challenge for a future YouTube video.

He said: “That’s mainly for me to have something to look back on but also as evidence of completing the challenge. I am also hoping to record each days stretch on Strava.

“I have been wanting to complete this challenge for a while now however I felt that it was also a great opportunity to try and raise some money for a couple of good causes along the way."

Half of the donations will go to Brain Research UK to support the charity which supported his friend Ben who suffered a brain injury.

He said: “I'm sure that most of you are already aware of the reasons why this one means a lot - however to sum up Ben had a very unfortunate accident and suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

"Thanks to the unbelievable life saving work of all the doctors and nurses he's since battled on through his recovery against all the odds like a true soldier, in fact I was just sat with him a couple of weekends ago enjoying a pint or two – or four if you drink as fast he does!

"Brain Research UK specialise in supporting research into the causes, treatment, prevention and cure of neurological conditions including injuries to the brain and spinal cord. Their aim under this theme is to improve recovery in people who have suffered an injury to their brain or spinal cord – including traumatic injuries from accidents, assaults and falls, and non-traumatic injuries such as strokes.”

The other 50% of all donations will be made out to the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team based in North Yorkshire.

Added Andy, from Warmsworth: “The reason for this is that I felt it was only right to give back to a cause which is closely related to the walk that I will be completing. This particular mountain rescue team cover a large region of the coast to coast national trail and the team is solely made up of volunteers who make themselves available any time day or night, 365 days a year in order to assist in mountain and cave rescue services. I can't think of a more worthy cause in relation to the challenge that I am attempting.”

