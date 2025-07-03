Doncaster man set to go from couch to 21k in 21 months for charity
After completing a couch to 5k challenge, 48-year-old dad of two Lee Arthur began running weekly with Wheatley Hills RUFC Running Club and completing park runs.
He enjoyed it so much that he’s decided to put on his running shoes to raise funds for Your Hearts and Minds charity.
Lee said: “My dad took part in a half marathon when he was younger, but I never imagined signing up for one myself!
“Doing couch to 5k is the perfect way to get started and I can’t believe how easy I’ve found it to build up my distance and fitness.”
He added: “I really enjoy the camaraderie of running in a group with my fellow runners from Wheatley Hills and as some of them are also taking part in the Great North Run it feels like we’re in this together.”
Lee, who works for Doncaster-run company Foundation Packaging has set a fundraising target of £600.
He is now ramping up his training and is already reaching a distance of 10km on his weekly runs.
He added: “When I heard about the support Your Hearts and Minds give to local people I decided to get involved.
“They desperately need a new therapy pool for people with learning and physical disabilities in Doncaster, so I really hope friends and family will get behind me to raise funds for such a great local charity.”
Please sponsor Lee at: https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/lee-arthur
Your Hearts and Mind is a charity for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH). The charity helps to make a difference across all the communities supporting people living in Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.
To find out more, click HERE
This year’s Great North Run will take place on 7 September.
The largest half marathon in the world, participants run between Newcastle and South Shields, with the first run taking place in 1981, when 12,000 people took part.
Set up by Olympic bronze medallist Brendan Foster, the event now attracts in excess of 60,000 people.
