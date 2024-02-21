Doncaster man missing twice in space of a few days found safe and well again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, named only as Andrew, 43, was reported missing on Saturday following his disappearance the previous Thursday.

He had earlier gone missing on February 7 before being found on February 12.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are pleased to report that missing Andrew has been found safe and well.