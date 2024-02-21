Doncaster man missing twice in space of a few days found safe and well again
A Doncaster man reported missing by police twice in a matter of days has been found safe and well again, officers have said.
The man, named only as Andrew, 43, was reported missing on Saturday following his disappearance the previous Thursday.
He had earlier gone missing on February 7 before being found on February 12.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are pleased to report that missing Andrew has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”