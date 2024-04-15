Doncaster man misses out on share of record £100,000 jackpot on TV's The 1% Club
Bobby Ziyaei was one of five contestants who made it into the final round of the hit ITV game show hosted by Lee Mack in Saturday’s episode of the programme.
The 29-year-old from Town Moor had seen off 95 other hopefuls to make it to the last question which was: "What connects the following words?" - with the words in question being haunt, mumble, sonic and granite.
The answer was that they all contained family members (aunt, mum, son and gran) – but Bobby gave the answer siblings – meaning that his response was incorrect.
One contestant, Maria, failed to provide an answer while three other contenders, Scott, Katie and Nooran all got the right answer – each walking away with £33,333.
Bobby had earlier used his £1,000 pass on a fiendishly tricky question about words on cups.
But despite missing out, Bobby admitted he’d enjoyed his time on the show, which was filmed last November in Manchester.
He said: “Overall, I found the questions relatively easy compared to other shows I’ve watched.
"It was the first time the jackpot hit the full £100k as well, so it was a milestone show.”
“I had to use my pass on the cups question – it was a very devious question.”
The show’s questions are not based on general knowledge, like many shows, but of "logic and common sense"
All questions used during the game are taken from a set that have been put to members of the general public prior to the show. The questions are classified by the percentage of participants who answered correctly; those with lower percentages are considered to be more difficult.
One hundred contestants are each given a £1,000 stake at the beginning of the game.
Host Lee Mack then asks 15 questions of increasing difficulty (90% to 1%), each of which has a 30-second time limit, and the contestants secretly lock in their answers on their mobile phones or tablets.
