Doncaster man last seen in town centre a week ago reported as missing

An appeal has been launched to find a Doncaster man who was last seen in the town centre a week ago.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 9:01 am

South Yorkshire Police said Christopher, age 41, was last seen on Monday, April 25, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Read More

Read More
Reports Silver Street in Doncaster sealed off by police following incident

Officers are now urging members of the public to come forward with any information about his whereabouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Christopher has been reported as missing.

In a statement, they said: “He is white and described as about 5ft 8ins inches tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and was last known to be wearing a grey tracksuit, blue hoody and grey trainers.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Christopher's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 532 of 26 April.”

News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter