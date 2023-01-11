Doncaster man 'jumps in at the deep end' after swapping RAF to join police
A Doncaster man has said he has ‘jumped into the deep end’ after swapping the Royal Air Force for the police.
PC Tom Massey is one of South Yorkshire Police’s newest recruits, joining the force after previoulsy working in Flight Operations within the RAF, where he worked for three years -but had always thought about joining the police.
He said: "I’ve always thought about joining the police because I wanted to be a job that requires you to be both proactive and reactive in any situation.
“I’ve really enjoyed it since joining – especially because you don’t know what you’re being sent to when you start your shift and I love the thought of helping out local communities."
“Every day is different – we can go from anything from searching for a missing person to attending the scene of a collision.”
Tom joined South Yorkshire Police as part of the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship – a route into policing that enables aspiring fully-fledged officers to receive practical on-the-job learning alongside academic theory and knowledge while earning a wage.
Tom is currently a police officer on the frontline as a response PC in Doncaster whilst he completes his studies. Afterwards, he’ll come away with a degree.
He added: “It’s a case of jumping into the deep end. It’s not all about attending different incidents and jobs as there’s still a lot of paperwork and investigative work to do, but it’s about getting stuck in.”
