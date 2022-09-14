Doncaster man in coma in Bulgaria as family launch £34,000 funding appeal to fly him home

The fundraiser has been launched to get 32-year-old Daniel Bowman home after he became seriously ill and ended up in intensive care while on holiday.

Daniel was on holiday with his wife Kelly to celebrate their wedding anniversary when he became seriously ill with sepsis.

Just a week into their holiday, he ended up on life support in hospital.

A £34,000 appeal has been launched to get Daniel Bowman home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His aunt, Sammy Bowman, has now set up a gofundme page to help cover a variety of costs including flying him home to the UK for a series of vital perations, which will cost £34,000.

A week into his holiday with his wife, Daniel began having extreme pains in his stomach and vomiting blood.

After a trip to a nearby medical centre, he was advised to go straight to hospital and shortly afterwards ended up on life support.

Doctors say Daniel had developed sepsis in the pancreas which had already spread across his body, the cause of which is still unknown.

Medics in the UK advised his family that the best course of action is to have him flown home privately to have a series of operations, the cost of which are expected to run into thousands due to him having to remain on life support.

On top of this, Kelly and Daniel’s mother, who travelled to Bulgaria on hearing of his condition, have been paying £80 a day to travel to the hospital.

As their holiday was due to end yesterday, they also must now pay for accommodation in Bulgaria.

They will also have to pay for his medical bills upfront until they can be reimbursed through insurance.

Sammy, who set up the gofundme for her nephew, said; “The key thing is that we need to get him home, whatever it takes, which is why we need the money to do it as quickly as possible.

"We’re not trying to be greedy, we just have no other choice.”

You can contribute to the GoFundMe page HERE

Sepsis is a blood poisoning caused by your body’s immune system reacting to an infection, and it can