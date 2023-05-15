News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man hospitalised after car smashes into trees thanks helpers who came to rescue

A Doncaster man injured when his car crashed into trees has thanked “Good Samaritans” who came to aid following the smash.

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:33 BST

Mark Bingham was taken to hospital after his car ended up in undergrowth on the A635 Barnsley Road, Scawsby following the smash last Wednesday tea time.

Mark, who lives in Bentley and is disabled from a previous accident, suffered back and neck injuries in the crash near to the A1 exit.

He said: “These people stopped and pulled me from my car and stayed with me until the emergency services came.

Mark Bingham was injured when his car crashed into trees in Doncaster.Mark Bingham was injured when his car crashed into trees in Doncaster.
"They kindly took my possessions them home for me while I was detained for treatment.”

Mr Bingham, who is now recovering at home, said two nurses from DRI also stopped to help at the scene.

Describing those who came to his aid as “good Samartians” he added: “These good people need thanking properly. I want to let the whole of Doncaster know there are some good caring people in our community.”

