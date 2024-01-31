Doncaster man goes viral after sending own wife £700 bill for cleaning their home
Mark Hatch, who runs Doncaster based cleaning firm Clean Me Carpet and Upholstery, shared a post on Facebook revealing 'a very unfortunate incident when a customer refused to pay.’
He wrote: “After cleaning a large corner sofa, three bedroom carpets and a stone floor, the customer informed us she was absolutely delighted with the results! Great news or so we thought!
“On requesting payment the customer sent us the below message.”
After billing her £700 for the work, Mark then shared a message from “The Wife” which replied: “Get a grip, we're married with three kids.”
The jokey exchange between Mark and wife Jasmine has been shared hundreds of times and clocked up thousands of likes.
People on social media have innudate the couple’s post with comments, with one writing: 'This is amazing!'
Another commented: 'Tell her tea had better be good then.'
Someone else quipped: 'I didn't get it until I read that the contact was 'the wife' then I was like ohhhhh.'
Others replied to Mark’s exchange with lines such as: 'Quality,' 'Got me there' and 'That's so funny'.
Meanwhile, another wroye: 'My wife could easily bill me for dinners but I’d bill her back for being her Uber'.
