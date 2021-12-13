Doncaster man fuming after £45 Greek statue arrives with testicle missing

Chris Marsh ordered a reproduction of the classic statue of Hercules wrestling with Diomedes as a Christmas gift for his work mate.

But the Doncaster man was gutted – when the model arrived missing a vital component.

According to the Daily Mirror, Mr Marsh, 42, bought the model – showing two heroes of Greek mythology locked in a bitter battle, both completely naked, with Diomedes tightly gripping Hercules penis as he is dangled upside down – as a Secret Santa gift for work mate Tom Teal.

The statue of Hercules and Diomedes wrestling naked. (Photo: Jerry7171).

However, on receiving the statue, as seen in the Palazzo Vecchio in Italy, it was missing a testicle and Chris told customer services: "He’s missing a b*****k. Help. Please. Diomedes is missing a little something. He’s missing his left ball."

The firm’s customer service department replied: "Oh dear poor guy! I’ve zoomed in on the website photo and it certainly looks like there should be two! We have a couple of options here and I hope not to offend!”

According to reports, he was then offered 15 per cent discount, which he refused, before eventually accepting a 33 per cent discount.

Chris told the Mirror: "I was looking for something really abstract and weird for Tom.