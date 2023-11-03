Doncaster man completes epic fundraising trek to Mount Everest base camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Kennedy successfully conquered the arduous path leading to the Base Camp of the world’s highest mountain peak, a remarkable feat that demanded unwavering determination and an indomitable spirit.

The journey encompassed six to ten hours of daily hiking across challenging terrain, testing not only his physical endurance but also his commitment and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expedition began with a flight to Lukla Airport, renowned as one of the world’s most perilous airports.

Nathan Kennedy trekked to Everest Base Camp to raise cash for charity.

From there, the treacherous trek alongside the Dudh Kosi River led to the Sherpa hub of Namche Bazaar, situated at an elevation of 3,867 metres.

The journey continued through Dingboche (4,260 metres), Lobuche (4,930 metres), Gorakshep (5,140 metres) and ultimately culminating at the sacred grounds of Everest Base

Camp, towering at an elevation of 5,364 metres.

All of this was accomplished within a span of nine challenging days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan embarked on the epic adventure with a dual purpose: to challenge himself to the limits and, equally importantly, to raise funds for two deserving causes, Dice Enterprise, and The Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

All donations received will be evenly distributed between the two organisations in a 50/50 split.

Dice Enterprise is committed to providing exceptional events and services for disabled individuals in Doncaster, while the EMDT, a non-profit organization, founded in early 2011, helps fulfil dreams and grant wishes for patients and families impacted by terminal and serious cancer conditions.

Nathan said: “I decided on this adventure to challenge myself to the limits, and oh, it did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, I love to explore the world, climb mountains, and be in nature. It is also nice to show others different parts of the world they may never see, and I do this over social media.”

Reaching Everest Base Camp itself was an awe-inspiring moment for Nathan.

However, he emphasized that the nine-day journey leading to the base camp was a challenging, mentally draining, and emotional experience. Meeting the locals, savouring local cuisine, soaking in breathtaking views, and taking time for reflection were some of the most memorable aspects of his journey, he said.

Nathan also recounted the challenges he faced during the trek, including hiking through slippery and rocky terrain in the rain and facing issues with flights from Lukla Airport due to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

adverse weather conditions, which led to an unexpected helicopter transfer.

Reflecting on the most challenging part of the journey, said: “I would say the hardest part of the journey is allowing your body to rest and recover. Sleep was hard due to

the altitude, especially when in Gorakshep, and the oxygen level is low. At night, temperatures drop to minus 15.”

He added: “It was life-changing, the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am proud of myself, a guy from Doncaster exploring and climbing to Everest Base Camp. It has built inner confidence, self-belief, pride, resilience, and self-trust... this is just scraping the surface really.”