Doncaster man believes he was experimented on after encounter with UFO

Paul Nagy says he saw a 15ft flying saucer floating above his house in the middle of the night – and a few days later, woke to find shadowy figures at the side of his bed, followed by mysterious injuries.

When he got out of bed the following morning, he found a large burn mark on the side of his stomach – which he says he cannot explain and now wants to be hypnotised to find out if he was experimented on by visitors from another world.

He said: "My thoughts are that I was experimented on.

Paul Nagy says he was experimented on following an encounter with a UFO. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I would love to be hypnotised to see if my mind has any more info in there.

"I really can’t say whether its UFO people or not, but at the end of the day while asleep I was burnt on my belly."

Mr Nagy, who lives in Mexborough says the encounter took place on April 24 last month when he woke in the middle of the night to find the UFO above his garden.

He said: “I woke up and sat on the edge of the bed, feeling calm and relaxed.

"I had a thought to go downstairs and went out to my back garden.

"I turned to my right, looked up and in front of my tree was this disc about 15 foot from me and about 15 foot high.

"I instantly knew what it was. I looked at the disc for about five minutes - there was no noise, no sign of propulsion, no effect on the branches of the large tree in the garden.

"It was white, except to the right hand side from the top down – it was rust coloured. I then turned and went back in to my house and went to bed and didn’t think any more about it.”

He added: “It is the absolute truth.

"I know there will be questions, like why didn’t I take a picture, why didn’t I throw something at it and so on – the answer is very simple, it was not an option.

"Describing it is a little tricky - it seemed like that I was doing all this with my free will but it wasn’t.

"I got up in the morning, went down, looked in garden and thought ‘wow, that was a bit weird."

But Mr Nagy says that was just the start of his bizarre encounter.

He said: “I wasn’t that bothered, but four days after, I was asleep in my bed.

"I live alone with two Rottweilers. I was aware of somebody or something, about three people, moving around at the side of my bed.

"I was only able to get a outline of this as I was asleep.

“I woke up in morning not thinking of the night and I felt a itch on my right hand side of my belly.

"When I had given it a little scratch, I noticed blood on my fingers so I lifted up my top and there was a wound about 1.5 inches long and about half inch wide.

“I thought what the flying f*** is this, I kept thinking then about what I had experienced.

"I know for sure that I went to bed without a wound and woke up with one.

"I don’t smoke, I have no instruments to do this.

"I then just thought that the UFO and this are connected and remembering the things that I had felt at the side of my bed."

He says he visited a doctor who told him the injury was a ‘deep burn’

“She asked if I worked in a metal factory or something like,” he added.

"I said no and told her I went to bed without it and got up with it. She said the pain would have woken you up.