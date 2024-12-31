Doncaster man awarded the MBE in HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster man David Matthews has been recognised in HM The King’s New Year Honours List 2025, published today by the Cabinet Office.

David, now living in Mallaig, Inverness-shire, is the founder of The Listening Walk and has been awarded an MBE for services to the Samaritans and to Vulnerable People.

David has been a listening volunteer for over 10 years based at the Doncaster branch of the Samaritans and set up the listening walk and embarked on a 6,000 mile walk to every Samaritans branch in the UK and Ireland.

Taking some two years from 2019 he was able to walk for 11 months, with his trailer and camping equipment before the first lockdown started, he completed the walk two years later.

The walk commenced from, and finished, in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.